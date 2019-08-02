'Too Bad!': Trump Mocks Elijah Cummings After Rep's Baltimore Home Robbed

President Trump stepped up the attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) Friday, with a blistering take on news of his home in Baltimore being robbed.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” the president tweeted, referencing the recent spat after he called Cummings’ district a dangerous place to live.

Cummings’ home in West Baltimore was burglarized over the weekend, but police did not reveal if any items were stolen.

The burglary occurred mere hours before President Trump shot off a series of tweets Saturday calling out Cummings for his grandstanding on the border, while his district remains a “disgusting and rodent infested mess.”