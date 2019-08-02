'Too Bad!': Trump Mocks Elijah Cummings After Rep's Baltimore Home Robbed

President Trump stepped up the attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) Friday, with a blistering take on news of his home in Baltimore being robbed.
“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” the president tweeted, referencing the recent spat after he called Cummings’ district a dangerous place to live.
Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019
Cummings’ home in West Baltimore was burglarized over the weekend, but police did not reveal if any items were stolen.
The burglary occurred mere hours before President Trump shot off a series of tweets Saturday calling out Cummings for his grandstanding on the border, while his district remains a “disgusting and rodent infested mess.”
….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019