Too Effective? Twitter & YouTube Declare War On Memes Ahead of 2020 Election

Two of the world’s largest internet platforms have recently announced plans to ban “manipulated” photos and videos, specifically if they are related to the 2020 election.

On Monday, YouTube revealed a new policy in which the company will delete “manipulated or doctored” videos concerning the election.

The Google-owned video platform desires to be a “more reliable source” for news and claims to be pursuing a more “healthy political discourse.”

Just days later, Twitter released a video advertisement “introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context around” tweets containing “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm.”

“If a video in your timeline has been altered, it will be labeled as ‘Manipulated media,'” the ad says while showing a blurred out video of President Trump speaking.

Twitter then instructs users to “tap the label to view info from reputable sources,” so mainstream media links explaining how the clip was “altered” can be found.

We know that some Tweets include manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm. Today we’re introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context around these Tweets pic.twitter.com/P1ThCsirZ4 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 4, 2020

The official rule reads, “You may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide context.”

Our new rule: You may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide context. https://t.co/VN8uGyVJgq — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 4, 2020

However, throughout the past few years, Americans have seen videos that are blatantly edited or altered to mock or point out logical fallacies of Democrats get labeled “fake” and “doctored.”

For example, President Trump retweeted a meme by Carpe Donktum in April of 2019 showing Joe Biden creepily sniffing himself and the mainstream media freaked out and claimed it was “doctored.”

Ya think?



In November of 2018, MSM also claimed footage of CNN reporter Jim Acosta “karate-chopping” a reporter was “doctored” after President Trump retweeted a video by Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson, which was simply a zoomed-in version of the original.

Get Watson’s take on the scandal below:



Then, in November of 2019, media outlets such as The Washington Post made sure American voters were aware an image President Trump tweeted showing his head attached to the body of fictional boxer Rocky Balboa was “doctored” and not a real photo.

Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why https://t.co/WQwG5tSXtZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 27, 2019

Without The Washington Post, would you have been able to conclude the image below was “doctored?”

Providing a perfect example of content that will likely be deemed “doctored” by social media giants, content creator “SOMETHiNG WiCKËd” released a video Tuesday mocking Democrat candidate Mike Bloomberg for being short.

Clearly the footage has been “doctored” or “faked” to provide comedic relief to those who oppose the billionaire presidential hopeful.

Since everyone knows the left can’t meme, Silicon Valley liberals have resorted to openly censoring pro-Trump creators.

With Twitter and YouTube recently ramping up their anti-free speech agenda, internet users can count on MemeWorld.com to provide the side-splitting memes they will undoubtedly crave.

Twitter users responded to the announcement by flooding the post with epic response memes:

Is this manipulated media? pic.twitter.com/sUPDb4d1qF — Gays for Trump (@GaysForTrumpTN) February 4, 2020

I wondered why my meme that I posted today was marked as 'sensitive content'. This is so harmful to the fragile snowflakes who might get triggered.pic.twitter.com/DdzqMmAipM — Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) February 4, 2020

The image below is 100% unaltered and has been deemed authentic by the appropriate authority. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/koUQyu8NDK — The Lonesome Lolbert (@lonesomelols) February 4, 2020

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!