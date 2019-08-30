TOO LATE: Trump Tells MSNBC Weasel O'Donnell To Lawyer Up, Despite 'Apology'

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell tried to weasel his way out of reporting fake news about President Trump colluding with Russian oligarchs, by ‘apologizing’ on air Thursday night. However, Eric Trump says it’s too late, and warned O’Donnell that he will face legal action over the slur.

O’Donnell essentially did the bare minimum in an effort to avoid legal consequences, saying “I should not have said it on-air or posted it on Twitter. I was wrong to do so.”

“Last night on this show, I discussed information that wasn’t ready for reporting. I repeated statements a single source told me about the president’s finances and loan documents with Deutsche Bank saying ‘if true’—as I discussed the information – was simply not good enough,” he said.

“I did not go through the rigorous verification and standards process here at MSNBC before repeating what I heard from my source. Had it gone through that process, I would not have been permitted to report it. I should not have said it on-air or posted it on Twitter. I was wrong to do so.” he added.

Had O’Donnell stopped there, it may have been enough to avoid further action, but because he’s a Trump deranged leftist, he simply could let it lie, stating “We don’t know whether the information is inaccurate. The fact is we do know it wasn’t ready for broadcast and for that I apologize.”

Eric Trump, on behalf of the Trump organization, tweeted at Lawrence that he and MSNBC better lawyer up:

The President also had some choice words for O’Donnell, and a stark warning to the rest of the media:

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti says the case against O’Donnell and MSNBC is clear cut:

Others noted that Dan Rather was fired over less:

Looks like it’s Buh bye for crazy Lawrence.


