‘Too many f***ing liberties taken away from us’: former Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher rejects UK mask mandate

Ex-Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher says he will not wear a ‘pointless’ face mask, rejecting the Covid-19 rules imposed by UK authorities to combat the pandemic.

“There’s too many f***ing liberties being taken away from us now,” Gallagher said on the Matt Morgan podcast on Monday. “I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else.”

There’s no need for it … They’re pointless.

Noel Gallagher on having to wear a mask, but not while eating. “Oh right, this killer virus that's sweeping through the train is going to come and attack me but it's going to see me having a sandwich and go leave him, he's having his lunch?” pic.twitter.com/xuqO0coPkN — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 15, 2020

"We don't have the virus in the pubs, but they have it in Selfridges." — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 15, 2020

Full interview here: https://t.co/1M8SoKtV1K — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 15, 2020

Gallagher also told a story about how he refused to wear a mask on the train up to Manchester, despite the threat of a £1,000 fine, arguing it was absurd that people were mandated to put them on indoors – except when eating.

“Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me, but see me having a sandwich and go, leave him, he’s having his lunch?” he said. “Why do you have to wear one when you’re having a f***ing haircut, but you don’t have to wear one in the pub?”



A father recently was forced to keep his children home because of possible COVID contact, and the children are starting to feel like they are the problem and not the virus. Will these psychological traumatic events have a deep impact on the leaders of our future?

He even called Morgan a “cowardly germophobe” when the host argued in favor of masks.

Gallagher is best known as the songwriter, singer and guitarist of the rock group Oasis, which he left in 2009 to record with his own band, High Flying Birds.

British authorities have mandated face masks since June, hoping to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, London imposed new restrictions, banning gatherings of more than six people and urging citizens to report violations to police.

The UK has logged 376,668 positive Covid-19 tests, and 41,753 deaths, as of Tuesday.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!