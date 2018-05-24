Too Much Screen Time Linked to Heart Disease, Cancer

Time spent watching TV or looking at a computer screen during leisure time – termed discretionary screen time – has been associated with higher risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease in a new large-scale study.

The research, led by the University of Glasgow and published today in BMC Medicine, has revealed a strong association between discretionary screen time and adverse health outcomes, particularly in those with low fitness, low muscle strength or physical activity levels.

Discretionary screen-time is an important contributor to overall sedentary behavior, which is associated with higher risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease.

