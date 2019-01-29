Top 2020 Dem Candidate Kamala Harris Rejected on Twitter

Image Credits: Mason Trinca/Getty Images.

Democrat Senator Kamala Harris’ presidential announcement received less than a hundred retweets, despite her having a massive following of 2.2 million Twitter users.

Twenty four hours after making her presidential announcement on Twitter, Harris has only received 70 retweets as of this writing, and the majority of comments are negative reactions to her 2020 ambitions.

“I’m running for President in 2020. Will you join our fight to take back the White House?” she tweeted Monday.

Most of the responses were a resounding “no” – below is just a sample of the best responses.

“A huge no. I don’t trust those who slept their way up the ladder,” one user said.

“Forgot to pay the bot network to like and retweet this one, oops,” said another.

Despite the lackluster grassroots support, CNN and MSNBC seem convinced that Harris is the new queen of the Democrat Party judging by their recent coverage of the California Senator.

“She looked presidential,” said a CNN guest. “There’s just no two ways about it, she has a ton of class.”

Is the Democrat Party really sending their best?

