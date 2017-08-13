Top 5 Leftist Braindead Reactions to North Korean Nuke Situation…

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

It’s like the 1980s all over again. Men are dressing like women, there’s an entertainer in the White House, and we’re on the brink of a nuclear standoff. Tensions with Koreans of the North and their tub-of-lard dictating leader are at an all time high. Unlike previous presidents, the Donald isn’t afraid to stand up to the fat man and his threats. Naturally, leftists are blowing a fuse over Trump’s handling of the situation, and going full-retard with their reactions.

Here are the top 5 reactions in stupid:

5) New York Times

This one comes as no surprise, judging from their history as a no-good leftist rag. On the subject of Guam, the Times thought it important to remind the public of a threat just as serious as total nuclear destruction: Climate change.

The island of Guam made rare headlines this week when North Korea, responding to blustery language from President Trump, threatened to fire four ballistic missiles into waters near the American territory’s shores. Some Guam residents told reporters that they worried what might happen if North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, were actually to follow through. Scientists in Guam, however, say they have at least one other major threat in mind: climate change.

They can’t honestly be equating a slight change in the weather with nuclear annihilation. Oh, I forgot, these are leftists we’re talking about. This isn’t the first time they’ve hyped up climate change to be a bigger threat than full gluten pancake mix.

4) Keith Ellison



Wait just a gosh-darned minute there, Keith. Kim Jong Un, the guy who’s building these nukes with the declared intent of flattening the United States is behaving responsibly? What the heck are you smoking? Can I have some? There wouldn’t be a conflict if Kim Jong Un wasn’t hell-bent on stockpiling ICBMs. When a leftist is in doubt, they always side against the United States.

3) Rosie O’Donnell

Funny how the cartoon pig ears and the Alvin and the Chipmunks voice are the most sensible things about this video. If Rosie is convinced little Kim is the good guy in this situation, maybe she can emigrate to North Korea. I heard the prison camps are lovely this time of year. Good for the skin.

2) Joss Whedon

When Trump threatens N. Korea he's threatening N. Koreans. With genocide. @twitter, DELETE HIS ACCOUNT. It's literally the least you can do. — Joss Whedon (@joss) August 11, 2017

Genocide, eh? That’s a bit of a stretch. Ironic too, considering the guy we’re up against has a colorful history of concentration camps, torture, human experimentation, and pretty much every other human rights violation you can think of. Kimmy feeds his relatives to dogs, yet Trump is the bad guy for saying mean things. HA!

1) Maxine Waters



So, we just give the North Koreans everything they want and everything will work itself out. Sounds like a terrific plan Maxine, except we’ve been trying that for over twenty years. And it’s yielded zero results. In fact, pu**yfooting around for this long is what put us in this nuclear predicament in the first place. If King Obama were still in office, Maxine and her fellow leftists would be calling for blood right about now.

Also, run a Bing! search on “Neville Chamberlain” and “appeasement” as it related to “Poland” shortly before the Second World War. Trust me.

So, there you have it. Priceless leftist reactions. All with the same recurring theme. North Korea good. Trump bad. Figures…