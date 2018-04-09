Top De Blasio Aide Arrested for Illegal Weapons Possession

A high-level aide to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) was arrested Saturday night after police found her in a car with a loaded gun near the scene of a shooting.

Reagan Stevens, a deputy director in the mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, and two men were arrested for illegal weapons possession, the New York Post reported.

Police said they found the trio sitting in a double-parked car near the scene of a Saturday night shooting in Queens. Law enforcement sources told the Post that a loaded, 9mm semi-automatic pistol with its serial number defaced was hidden in the 2002 dark red Infiniti SUV’s glovebox, and that there was a spent shell casing on the floor near Stevens’ feet in the backseat. None of the three individuals admitted to owning the weapon, so all three were handed gun charges.

Officers were responding to the New York Police Department’s “ShotSpotter” bullet-detection system, which detected five gunshots at a street corner in Queens, when police say they found the vehicle parked nearby.

Read more