Top Dem: Google Censorship Claims ‘Complete Fantasy’

Google had a loud defender in the House Judiciary Committee — interestingly the company is also is his top donor.

During the House Judiciary Committee hearing where Google CEO Sundar Pichai was testifying, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) opened fire against the House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). He called the concerns of the right about conservative censorship on Google “a fantasy, dreamed up by some conservatives.” Nadler went on to argue that Google had the right to “deliberate discriminate against conservative viewpoints.”

According to OpenSecrets.org, Nadler received $31,458 in donations from Alphabet, Inc., Google’s parent company, in the year 2017 alone. Axios tech reporter David McCabe tweeted that Google is a “major landlord and employer in Nadler’s district.” Google had purchased Chelsea Market, a office building and tourist attraction, in 2018, for a total of $2.4 billion, according to The New York Times.

Read more