Top Dem: Women 'Dying' Because Dems Losing Elections

Image Credits: screenshot.

Democrats winning the midterm elections in 2018 is a matter of life and death, according to Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.).

Ellison, who serves as the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, told an audience at a Progressive Change Campaign Committee event that maternal mortality rates are on the rise because Democrats are losing influence and Obamacare is being slowly dismantled.

“Women are dying because we are losing elections,” Ellison said. “We don’t have the right to lose a damn election. We have to win. We have to win.”

“They need me to put more in, they need me to put my back into it, more than before,” he said, referring to women needing Democratic politicians to put in more effort. “Because their lives depend upon it.”

Ellison urged Democrats to support far-left government-dominated health systems like single-payer healthcare for 2018.

“I believe universal health care coverage is the civil rights issue of our time,” Ellison’s website reads. “The need for safe, affordable health care is an issue that affects us all.”


Related Articles

WaPo Columnist: Trump Supporters Are "Immoral and Un-American"

WaPo Columnist: Trump Supporters Are “Immoral and Un-American”

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Orange County City Votes Again to Opt Out of California's Sanctuary State Law

Orange County City Votes Again to Opt Out of California’s Sanctuary State Law

U.S. News
Comments

IRS Systems Crash on Tax Day

U.S. News
Comments

Washington Post & NY Times Win Pulitzer Prize For FAKE NEWS

U.S. News
Comments

The Great American Tax Ripoff

U.S. News
Comments

Comments