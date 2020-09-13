Top Dems Distance From Black Lives Matter Violence Against Police After Brutal Ambush Shooting Caught on Video

Democrat leadership in California – and even Joe Biden himself – distanced themselves from Black Lives Matter violence after two police officers were shot point-blank in the head in a surprise attack on Saturday night.

Striking a markedly different tone in the wake of the shooting of the two Los Angeles police officers, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the wanton violence against the LAPD officers and called for the shooter to be brought to justice.

“What can you tell us about the deputies’ status and what goes through your mind when you hear about protesters blocking hospitals saying that we hope that deputy sheriffs die?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Garcetti.

“There’s no place in civilized society for anybody to draw an arm and to shoot our law enforcement officers that put their lives on the line,” Garcetti responded.

“And I won’t ever let a couple voices that not only are uncalled for, but it’s abhorrent to say something like that when we have two deputies in grave condition.”

Likewise, Gov. Newsom tweeted that the “perpetrator must be quickly brought to justice” for the “cowardly” ambush shooting.

“A 31 year-old mother and a 24 year-old are fighting for their lives because of this cowardly, horrific act,” Newsom tweeted. “The perpetrator must be quickly brought to justice. Praying for a full recovery for the deputies. @JenSiebelNewsom and I are keeping their loved ones in our thoughts.”

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden even weighed in, saying the killer should be “caught and punished.”

Though it may seem like these are obvious responses to such a horrific crime, Democrats over the last few months have all but dismissed the overtly violent rhetoric by Black Lives Matter and Antifa against police following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

For example, a week after the riots began, the media and liberal celebrities were silent when a rioter executed a black police captain in St. Louis, which was also captured on video.

A Las Vegas police officer was also paralyzed from the neck down after getting shot by a BLM rioter in June – no remorse from politicians or reporting from the mainstream media.

Countless clips out of Portland, Oregon also shows Black Lives Matter rioters repeatedly threatening to kill police while the media incessantly claimed these riots were simply “mostly peaceful protests.”

And in another incident captured on video, a BLM rioter slashed the throat of a Jacksonville police officer during a George Floyd protest — where was the political outrage by the Democrats then?

Internal polling has shown that the riots and anti-police rhetoric by the left has hurt the Democrats, prompting mainstream media sycophants to warn Democrats to turn their messaging around.

“The rioting has to stop. It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in the focus groups,” CNN’s Don Lemon said last month.

“This is a blind spot for Democrats. Democrats are ignoring this problem or are hoping it will go away. It’s not going to go away,” he continued. “The problem is not going to be fixed by the election. What they can do, maybe Joe Biden is afraid to do it, he’s got to address it.”

CNN’s Don Lemon says that the riots across the country have to stop because it might hurt the Democrats’ chances in November: “It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in the focus groups.”pic.twitter.com/s6lea8slwr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

