Top Election Official Found ‘No Credible Evidence of Election Tampering’

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson will tell the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday that officials saw no “credible evidence” of election hacking or vote-counting “subject to manipulation in any state or locality in the 2016 election cycle,” The Daily Caller News Foundation’s (TheDCNF) Investigative Group has learned.

Lawson, the incoming president of the non-partisan National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), will pointedly emphasize that former President Barack Obama’s administration never warned election officials of a threat to electoral systems.

The NASS represents 50 Secretaries of State and Lieutenant Governors who are responsible for overseeing election machinery across the country. There are no national elections in America, as presidential and congressional balloting is conducted in 50 separate state and district elections.

“No major cybersecurity issues were reported on Election Day: November 8, 2016,” Lawson will say, according to an advance copy of her prepared testimony obtained by TheDCNF.

