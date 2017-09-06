Top EU court denies eastern states refusal to host migrants

Image Credits: flickr, trollmancapote.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU’s top court is expected on Wednesday to dismiss a challenge by eastern European countries against taking in refugees coming from Africa and the Middle East, a dispute that has divided the bloc.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) is to rule around 0730 GMT (3.30 a.m ET) on a challenge to EU immigration policy launched by Slovakia and Hungary, and backed by Poland.

EU diplomats expect a resounding defeat of the challenge and that such a ruling could lead to resuming EU talks over an emergency mechanism for exceptionally high arrivals of refugees and migrants.

Read more


Related Articles

Rahm Emanuel declares Chicago 'Trump-free zone' after DACA decision

Rahm Emanuel declares Chicago ‘Trump-free zone’ after DACA decision

Globalism
Comments
White Christians now a minority of US population

White Christians now a minority of US population

Globalism
Comments

Britain could still reverse Brexit, former minister Heseltine says

Globalism
Comments

NY to Announce Multistate Lawsuit to Protect DACA Beneficiaries

Globalism
Comments

Suicidal GOP Owns DACA Amnesty

Globalism
Comments

Comments