Top EU court denies eastern states refusal to host migrants

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU’s top court is expected on Wednesday to dismiss a challenge by eastern European countries against taking in refugees coming from Africa and the Middle East, a dispute that has divided the bloc.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) is to rule around 0730 GMT (3.30 a.m ET) on a challenge to EU immigration policy launched by Slovakia and Hungary, and backed by Poland.

EU diplomats expect a resounding defeat of the challenge and that such a ruling could lead to resuming EU talks over an emergency mechanism for exceptionally high arrivals of refugees and migrants.

Read more