Top EU figure: Trump is ‘undermining’ world order the US created

A top European Union figure said Friday that President Trump is “undermining” the U.S.-led international order.

“The rules-based international order is being challenged … not by the usual suspects but by its main architect and guarantor, the U.S.,” Donald Tusk, president of the European Commission, told reporters at a news conference according to The Washington Post. The conference took place ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Canada.

“We will not stop trying to convince our American friends and President Trump that undermining this order makes no sense at all, because it would only play into the hands of those who seek a new, post-West order, where liberal democracy and fundamental freedoms would cease to exist,” he said.

Tusk spoke just hours after Trump had suggested Russia be reinstated into the group — a suggestion that garnered bipartisan condemnation.

“This is weak,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), a vocal Trump critic. “Putin is not our friend and he is not the president’s buddy. He is a thug using Soviet-style aggression to wage a shadow war against America, and our leaders should act like it.”

Read more