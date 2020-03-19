Top EU Official Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Image Credits: Thierry Monasse/picture alliance via Getty Images.

EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier took to Twitter to announce that he was diagnosed with having a new coronavirus infection.

This comes amid the continuing Covid-19 outbreak in Europe, with Italy, France and Spain being the worst-affected countries in the region.

In the meantime, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is increasing across the globe, with Europe already outnumbering Asia in total deaths.

Earlier on Thursday, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that a 15-day lockdown ordered by President Macron could be extended if necessary.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that his country’s shutdown measures will be extended beyond the previously announced deadline of 25 March.

More and more European governments are following in Italy’s and France’s footsteps and announcing strict travel restrictions in cities and small communities.


