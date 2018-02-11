Top EU Official Warns: Migrant Ghettos Will Become 'Nuclear Bomb In The Future'

A top European Union official has warned that migrant ghettos could become a ‘nuclear bomb’ of unrest and has urged the European Union to tackle the problem.

The EU has a war chest of £310 billion to spend by 2020 on its so-called cohesion policy as it tries to reduce inequality across the union.

European Commissioner for regional policy Corina Cretu says that the money is crucial to stop the segregation of migrants in harsh and dangerous ghettos.

Despite decades of spending on infrastructure in the poorer parts of Europe, the European Union is aiming to reduce inequality by pumping more money into countries in eastern and southern Europe.

