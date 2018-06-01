Top European Politicians Want Tommy Robinson Released Immediately

The leaders of the Europe of Nations and Freedom group, held a press conference on the imprisonment of Tommy Robinson on 30 May.

The MEPs call on the UK Government to release Tommy Robinson immediately.

#FreeTommy #ENF colleagues say Tommy is a political prisoner and UK government should release him. My EU colleagues cannot believe what Britain is doing. pic.twitter.com/dkuBrAMX5B — Janice Atkinson (@Janice4Brexit) May 31, 2018

Janice Atkinson, an independent UK MEP and Marcel De Graaff, Dutch MEP for the Party for Freedom, didn’t mince words when stating that the current state of Britain resembles a police state more than the bastion of free speech we were in times gone by.

“Do you really think that this case of Tommy Robinson is about contempt of court? It is about keeping this information away from the general public,” said De Graaff.

