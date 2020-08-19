Top Facebook Exec: If Trump Post Violates Our Standards, "It Comes Down"

Facebook is ready to censor President Trump at a moment’s notice, the company’s chief operating officer said Tuesday.

With only 75 days til the election, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says, while it hasn’t happened yet, any post by Trump deemed to be misinformation or hate speech could be moderated and removed from the platform with over 2.5 billion users.

“Well, when the president violates our hate speech standards or gives false information about voter suppression or coronavirus, it comes down,” Sandberg told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell when asked if the company would “be more aggressive about monitoring the president’s speech”.

The president has significant reach thanks to his platform on Facebook, with over 30.7 million users following him. Contrast that to Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden, with a paltry 2.6 million followers.

Facebook isn’t limited to limiting the reach of the world’s most powerful man – it also thinks it has the power to sway the outcome of the 2020 election, as revealed in leaked emails earlier this year, in which Facebook’s virtual and augmented reality division director Andrew Bosworth compared the company to the ring in The Lord of the Rings.

From Inc.com:

In a leaked internal post that could have a profound impact on how people view Facebook’s role in the 2020 Presidential election, a top company executive says the social network has “tools” to stop a 2020 Donald Trump presidential victory, but shouldn’t use them.

“As tempting as it is to use the tools available to us to change the outcome, I am confident we must never do that or we will become that which we fear,” Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth wrote in a private post last month that was subsequently obtained and published on Tuesday by The New York Times.

Add to that the fact Facebook also employs staunch anti-Trump websites to do its fact-checking.

From Newsbusters:

Facebook’s attempts to combat “misinformation” and “hate speech” may appear well- intentioned, but the platform’s so-called fact-checkers are approved by the liberal Soros-funded Poyner Institute. The platform has also not deplatformed T. Raja Singh, an Indian politician who has reportedly called for violence against Rohingya Muslims, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this month, Facebook removed a post from The Committee to Defend the President pro-Trump super PAC claiming it violated terms and service by repeatedly sharing false information.

Considering Facebook sees itself as the “one ring to rule them all,” Sandberg’s comments appear to be more of a warning of things to come than a threat.

