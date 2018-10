The Taliban is taking credit for an assassination plot that killed Afghan provincial police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq and a local head of the NDS intelligence service.

They said they carried out the attack and U.S. Army General Scott Miller and General Raziq were the targets.

Gen. Miller is the commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission and U.S. Forces – Afghanistan. He previously served as the commander of Joint Special Operations Command from 2016 to August 2018.

