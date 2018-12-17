Top GOP Congressman: 'I Would Not Be Surprised' If Flynn Conviction Overturned

The FBI’s mistreatment of General Mike Flynn could result in his conviction being overturned, according to House Judiciary and Oversight committee member Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.).

“I would not be surprised a bit if the conviction of Flynn is overturned because of the Justice Department FBI’s misconduct,” Issa told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

“When the FBI and the Department of Justice lies to someone and tricks them into making statements, and then charges them with a lie they entrapped them. This is conduct that we haven’t seen in a long time.”

The California Republican was referring to a memo released by Flynn’s lawyers last week stating the FBI interviewed Flynn under questionable circumstances.

“The agents did not provide Gen. Flynn with a warning of the penalties for making a false statement under 18 U.S.C. 1001 before, during, or after the interview,” the memo says.

From the Washington Examiner: