Top gun maker: We've seen 'increased sales' since Florida shooting

American Outdoor Brands Cooperative, the company behind Smith & Wesson guns, says its seen higher foot traffic and increased sales in the wake of last month’s Florida school shooting.

The company’s CEO, James Debney, told investors on a conference call Thursday that he has received reports of “increased foot traffic…leading to some increased sales” in the wake of the attack, according to Reuters.

Company officials also addressed the shooting during the call, saying they “share the nation’s grief” but also remain supportive of gun ownership rights.

During the call, Debney also addressed the company’s gun sales since President Trump took office. The company said demand has fallen to “new, lower levels” over the past year. According to Bloomberg, Debney noted that consumers were no longer purchasing guns out of fear like in recent years, and said the company would have to adjust to meet the changing demand.

Read more