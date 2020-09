Actress Blake Lively divulged horrific details about what law enforcement has told her about child trafficking, including the growing trend of actually raping and killing newborn infants. Alex Jones breaks it all down and explains why babies are the currency of the New World Order power structure.

Watch Lively’s full speech at Variety’s Power of Women event below:

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!