Top House Intel Dem: Nunes should recuse himself

Image Credits: Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee demanded Monday evening that Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) recuse himself from any investigations into President Trump’s campaign ties with Russia.

“After much consideration I believe Chairman should recuse himself from involvement in investigation/oversight of Trump campaign & transition,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tweeted on Monday evening, as Nunes was giving an interview to CNN about his visit to the White House grounds to view classified material last week.

Nunes then announced to the press — without telling Democrats on his committee — that members of President Trump’s transition team were caught up in U.S. surveillance. After that press conference, he went to the White House to brief President Trump.

“This is not a recommendation I make lightly, as the chairman and I have worked together well for several years,” Schiff said in a statement.

