Top Intel Dem Warns GOP: Don't Try To Expose FBI Source in Trump Campaign

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) warned Republican lawmakers on Friday not to expose the identity of a secret FBI informant, saying that to do so would be “irresponsible” — and potentially illegal.

“It would be at best irresponsible, and at worst potentially illegal, for members of Congress to use their positions to learn the identity of an FBI source for the purpose of undermining the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in our election,” Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

“Anyone who is entrusted with our nation’s highest secrets should act with the gravity and seriousness of purpose that knowledge deserves,” he added.

Read more