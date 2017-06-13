Top Intel Dem warns Trump: 'Don’t waste our time' trying to remove Mueller

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) fired back at reports that President Trump is considering firing FBI special counsel Robert Mueller with a simple message to the president: “Don’t waste our time.”

“If President [Trump] fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller,” Schiff tweeted Monday evening. “Don’t waste our time.”

“I can only imagine this is part of the effort to tear down Robert Mueller,” Schiff told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews on Monday night.

“You can’t exclude the possibility [of Mueller’s dismissal],” he continued, “but I think it’s just a way of raising doubts about this man who’s well respected on both sides of the aisle.”

