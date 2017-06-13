Top Intel Dem warns Trump: 'Don’t waste our time' trying to remove Mueller

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) fired back at reports that President Trump is considering firing FBI special counsel Robert Mueller with a simple message to the president: “Don’t waste our time.”

“If President [Trump] fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller,” Schiff tweeted Monday evening. “Don’t waste our time.”

“I can only imagine this is part of the effort to tear down Robert Mueller,” Schiff told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews on Monday night.

“You can’t exclude the possibility [of Mueller’s dismissal],” he continued, “but I think it’s just a way of raising doubts about this man who’s well respected on both sides of the aisle.”

Read more


Related Articles

Liberal Media Lies About Trump Crashing Wedding

Liberal Media Lies About Trump Crashing Wedding

Hot News
Comments
Infowars, Independent Media Destroy MSM in Extinction-Level Event

Infowars, Independent Media Destroy MSM in Extinction-Level Event

Hot News
Comments

Trump Shirts Edited Out of High School Yearbook

Hot News
Comments

George Soros’ Son Has Been Day Drinking With Democratic Leadership

Hot News
Comments

Mike Cernovich Exposes Alex Soros’ Occultism/House Of Cards

Hot News
Comments

Comments