Top Liberal Champion Piers Morgan: ‘Liberals have become unbearable’

A self-proclaimed “liberal” journalist is declaring that “liberals have become unbearable” as they seek a “humorless void where nothing happens,” and the public at large is now “fed up with snowflakery.”

The stunning admission comes from Piers Morgan, a British journalist and TV personality who has been a judge on programs such as “Britain’s Got Talent.”

“Populism is rising because liberals have become unbearable, and I speak as a liberal,” Morgan said during an interview with Ben Shapiro of Turning Point UK that was posted Monday on Twitter.

“In my core, I’m probably more liberal than not, although fundamentally, I see myself as a journalist, and I’d like to see both sides of all these things things, and I can argue both. But liberals have become utterly, pathetically illiberal, and it’s a massive problem.”

Piers Morgan: "The Left Have Become Unbearable". When did @piersmorgan become so woke? pic.twitter.com/SaYmAMsA2g — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) August 19, 2019

