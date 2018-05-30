Top N. Korean Official Heads to New York For Talks With Pompeo

Image Credits: Bill Abbott / Flickr.

A high-ranking North Korean official left Beijing for New York on Wednesday apparently to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Worker’s Party of Korea, took Air China flight CA981, according to diplomatic sources here.

His five-member entourage appears to include Choe Kang-il, acting director-general for North American affairs at the North Korean foreign ministry, and Kim Song-hye, an official who has long been in charge of inter-Korean issues.

