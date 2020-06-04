Top NYC Health Official Says "Racism" Will be to Blame for Spike in COVID, Not Thousands of Demonstrators Gathering in Close Proximity

Image Credits: Getty Images.

A top health official in New York says that if there is a second spike in coronavirus cases, “racism” will be to blame, not thousands of demonstrators gathering in close proximity.

Yes, really.

Mark D. Levine, the Chair of the New York City council health committee, tweeted, “Let’s be clear about something: if there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don’t blame the protesters. Blame racism.”

This is the same guy who back in February urged New Yorkers to congregate in large numbers to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year parade as a show of “defiance” against the COVID-19 “scare”.

For weeks, the left and the media denounced and publicly shamed anti-lockdown protesters for “killing granny” because they violated the ‘stay-at home’ order.

They did this despite many of the protesters across the country staying inside their vehicles during the protest.

The media also venerated health workers for counter-protesting the ‘stay-at-home’ dissidents.

Meanwhile, literally thousands upon thousands of Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators staged mass protests, some of them violent, and were lauded by the left and the mainstream press.

As we document in the video below, health workers even staged a photo-op where they applauded left-wing activists for flagrantly violating ‘social distancing’ rules.

Because, apparently, coronavirus is ‘woke’ and takes a break from infecting people, so long as they’re championing anti-American causes.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

NYPD Officers Shot, Stabbed in Ambush Attack

NYPD Officers Shot, Stabbed in Ambush Attack

U.S. News
Comments
CNN: White Children 'Don't Deserve Innocence'

CNN: White Children ‘Don’t Deserve Innocence’

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Antifa Applies Tourniquet to Man Screaming ‘My Leg’ Because of Small Flesh Wound

U.S. News
comments

WATCH: Latino Gangs Go to War With ‘Looters’ in Cicero Suburb of Chicago

U.S. News
comments

Tucker: Kneeling Will Never Be Enough For The Mob

U.S. News
comments

Comments