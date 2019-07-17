Top Scientist Reveals How Google and Facebook Are Going To Steal The 2020 Election

During the July 16, 2019, Senate hearing on Google and censorship, former editor of Psychology Today, Dr. Robert Epstein exposed Google’s role in America’s elections.

In an exchange with Senator Ted Cruz, Dr. Epstein lays out the facts about Big Tech’s shocking manipulation of the American electoral system.

You must watch this video. It's the Blueprint for how Google and Facebook will steal the 2020 Election. Full Video Here:https://t.co/s6Nuj6NBTl pic.twitter.com/SiqQ5YqvwG — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) July 17, 2019