Top Republican politician 'shot as gunman fires 50 bullets at baseball game, injuring five'

A senior Republican politician is among five people wounded after a gunman opened fire at a baseball game in the US.

Police have rushed to the scene and there are reports of gun fire from the car park in Del Ray, Virginia.

A resident in Washington has reported that three congressional Republicans took shelter in his apartment after the gunman opened fire on a baseball field.

Five people are believed to have been shot as it has been reported 50 shots have been fired.

Witnesses have said GOP politician Steve Scalise was hit, although the extent of his injuries are not clear at this stage.

Senator Todd Young tweeted: “Reports that my former House colleague Steve Scalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and their families.”

