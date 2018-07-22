Top Republican: We Want John Brennan To Testify

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte confirmed to Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo Sunday morning that his committee among others want former CIA Director John Brennan and other former Obama officials to testify before its members.

“We have lots of questions for John Brennan and he will definitely be sought by the Committees for an interview,” Goodlatte said.

“This is an extremely disturbing thing to see both he and James Comey, supposedly impartial government officials carrying out their jobs in very important areas in intelligence gathering and law enforcement, express the kind of extreme bias that they’ve shown now, which I think reflects quite accurately on what they were doing back in 2016.”

