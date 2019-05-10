Top Sanders Adviser Convicted of Embezzling Union Funds

Image Credits: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images.

A senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders and a member of the negotiating team that recently drafted his presidential campaign’s staff union contract was convicted in 2013 of embezzling funds from a steel workers union.

On Wednesday, the Sanders’ campaign announced it had reached an agreement on its historic union contract with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400.

Following the announcement, Charles Rocha, a senior adviser who helped orchestrate the agreement, announced on Twitter he was “proud to have been on the negotiating committee” that worked on the contract for Sanders’ campaign staff.

Read more


The 2020 election is getting closer everyday and the Democrats have become desperate to regain the White House with presidential candidates making an unprecedented shift to the far left.


Related Articles

Democrats Won’t Stop the Madness Until They’re Stopped

Democrats Won’t Stop the Madness Until They’re Stopped

Government
Comments
AOC, Sanders Unveiling 'Radical' Proposal to Regulate Credit Card, Banking Industries

AOC, Sanders Unveiling ‘Radical’ Proposal to Regulate Credit Card, Banking Industries

Government
Comments

Facebook Co-Founder Warns Tech Giant Too Powerful, Must Be Broken Up

Government
comments

Watch Live: Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Florida Panhandle

Government
comments

The Democratic Party Is The Party Of Demons

Government
comments

Comments