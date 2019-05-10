Top Sanders Adviser Convicted of Embezzling Union Funds

A senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders and a member of the negotiating team that recently drafted his presidential campaign’s staff union contract was convicted in 2013 of embezzling funds from a steel workers union.

On Wednesday, the Sanders’ campaign announced it had reached an agreement on its historic union contract with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400.

I am proud to be a Senior Advisor to @BernieSanders and I'm so proud to have been on the negotiating committee for this historic contact.Together we have established guidelines and procedures that should guide all campaigns in the future. https://t.co/Ag3fxYxh0k #BernieSanders — Chuck Rocha (@ChuckRocha) May 8, 2019

Following the announcement, Charles Rocha, a senior adviser who helped orchestrate the agreement, announced on Twitter he was “proud to have been on the negotiating committee” that worked on the contract for Sanders’ campaign staff.

