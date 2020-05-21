Top Scientific Advisor to UK Government Says 2 Meter Social Distancing Rule Based on "Very Fragile Evidence"

A top scientific adviser to the UK government says that the 2 meter social distancing rule is based on “very fragile evidence.”

The British government has been advising its citizens to keep a 2 meter distance for over two months despite other countries advising the gap only needs to be one meter.

Professor Robert Dingwall, a sociologist at Nottingham Trent University and a member of government advisory group NERVTAG (New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group), said the 2 meter distance was unnecessary.

“The World Health Organization recommends a one metre distance, Denmark has adopted it since the beginning of last week,” said Dingwall.

“If you probe around the recommendations of distance in Europe you will find that a lot of countries have also gone for this really on the basis of a better understanding of the scientific evidence around the possible transmission of infection,” he added.

Many observers have warned that enforcing the 2 meter rule is practically impossible for many shops, restaurants and bars and will put them out of business.

“The distance may be a non-scientific estimate that just caught on in countries around the world, as top researchers say there is not solid evidence to back it up,” reports the Daily Mail.

Former Conservative Party Cabinet minister Iain Duncan-Smith also warned that the 2 meter rule could cripple the hospitality sector.

As I highlight in the video below, the “new normal” of social distancing is creating a society so pedantic and cringeworthy, it’s almost like it’s a tactic to make us want to stay indoors forever.

