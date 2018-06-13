Top-Selling Book On Bill Clinton Rape Pulled From Amazon's Kindle Store

Juanita Broaddrick, who says Bill Clinton raped her in 1978, has had her top-selling book pulled from the Kindle Store.

The print version of the book, You’d Better Put Some Ice On That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton, is still for sale but the e-book that was #1 on Kindle is no longer available.

In a June 12 Facebook post, Broaddrick asked if Amazon was “deliberately trying to silence” her book, noting that Amazon owns the publisher they blamed for the book’s disappearance.

The censorship of the book is another example of how digital content can be easily wiped from existence by modern-day book burners.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has been accused of politically motivated tampering, specifically benefiting the Clintons.

In 2017, Amazon deleted 800 one-star reviews on Hillary Clinton’s book What Happened, leaving the publication with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

“We have never been given an explanation,” Broaddrick told PJ Media. “How does it sell 1000 Kindle [books] with no complaints and all of a sudden it’s all wrong?” she asked.

She also pointed out the suspicious timing of the move as Bill Clinton was recently criticized for saying, “Norms have changed in terms of what you can do to somebody against their will,” during an interview with PBS.

A recent Rasmussen poll shows over half of the country now thinks Bill Clinton is a sexual predator.

Infowarriors confronted Bill Clinton during a speaking event on June 10 as seen in the video below.