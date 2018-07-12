Top Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs

U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as top technology names hit record highs and industrials rebounded from losses driven by trade worries the day before.

Helping the move in tech, CA Inc jumped 18.7 percent and was the biggest percentage gainer in the S&P 500 after chipmaker Broadcom announced a surprise $18.9-billion deal to buy the business software company. Broadcom slumped 13.7 percent.

Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon hit all-time highs and, along with Apple and Alphabet, drove gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

