Top Tech Stocks Hit Record Highs

Image Credits: Dave Center / Flickr.

U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as top technology names hit record highs and industrials rebounded from losses driven by trade worries the day before.

Helping the move in tech, CA Inc jumped 18.7 percent and was the biggest percentage gainer in the S&P 500 after chipmaker Broadcom announced a surprise $18.9-billion deal to buy the business software company. Broadcom slumped 13.7 percent.

Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon hit all-time highs and, along with Apple and Alphabet, drove gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Read more


Related Articles

Military Spending Destroys Private Sector Jobs - Report

Military Spending Destroys Private Sector Jobs – Report

Economy
Comments
China says will hit back after U.S. proposes fresh tariffs on $200 billion in goods

China says will hit back after U.S. proposes fresh tariffs on $200 billion in goods

Economy
Comments

Trump’s ‘America First’ Economy Secures 10-Year Employment High for Manufacturing Workers

Economy
Comments

Massive US Oilfield Boosts Demand for Pipelines

Economy
Comments

Job Hunting Best in 10 Years

Economy
Comments

Comments