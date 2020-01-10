Top U.N. Scientist Admits Vaccines Killing People During 'Vaccine Safety Summit'

A top scientists for the United Nations admitted in leaked video that vaccines are dangerous and are killing some individuals, just days after assuring the public that vaccines were one of the safest tools humanity has.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, admitted that some vaccines are killing people during the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit last December in Geneva, Switzerland.

“I don’t think we can overemphasize the fact we really don’t have very good safety monitoring systems in many countries and this adds to the miscommunication and the misapprehensions,” Swaminathan said.

“Because we’re not able to give very good clear-cut answers when people ask questions about the deaths that have occurred due to a particular vaccine, and this always gets blown up in the media.”

“One should be able to give a very factual account of what exactly is happening, what the cause of deaths are, but in most cases there’s some obfuscation at that level and therefore there’s less and less trust in the system,” she added.

This scientist’s admission begs the question: if vaccines are killing people, why does the establishment push them as completely safe and constantly demonize people who question their safety?

Alex Jones explains in the following video the globalists’ diabolical plan to use vaccines as a means of population reduction and control to usher in their A.I. takeover:

