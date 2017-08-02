Top UK official: 'Real people' don't care about encryption

Image Credits: Yuri Samoilov.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

United Kingdom Home Secretary Amber Rudd claimed “real people” do not consider security to be a selling point when picking smartphone chat applications. 

“Who uses WhatsApp because it is end-to-end encrypted, rather than because it is an incredibly user-friendly and cheap way to keep in touch with friends and family?” Rudd wrote in an editorial about encryption in the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

Rudd, like leaders in Germany and France, as well as some politicians in America, is concerned about “end-to-end” encryption — encryption that cannot be broken while data is in transit — because there is no way for law enforcement to intercept such communications, even with a warrant.

In the editorial, she said she had traveled to Silicon Valley to discuss the issue with tech firms.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

First Human Embryo Editing Experiment in U.S. ‘corrects’ Gene for Heart Condition

First Human Embryo Editing Experiment in U.S. ‘corrects’ Gene for Heart Condition

Science & Tech
Comments
Mark Of The Beast Pushed Here In America

Mark Of The Beast Pushed Here In America

Science & Tech
Comments

The Internet Has Empowered The People After It Was Designed To Take Full Control

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists revive cryogenically frozen life

Science & Tech
Comments

CREEPY: Wisconsin Tech Company Parties After Implanting Employees With Microchips

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments