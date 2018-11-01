Top US Commander Pessimistic on Afghanistan

The new U.S. general leading the mission in Afghanistan gave a surprisingly candid interview this week on the situation in-country.

In his first interview since taking command of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in September, Army Gen. Austin Miller’s thoughts seem to mirror the pessimism felt by the American people as the war in Afghanistan treads past the 17-year mark.

“This is not going to be won militarily,” Miller told NBC News in an exclusive interview. “This is going to a political solution.”

Read more