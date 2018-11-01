Top US Commander Pessimistic on Afghanistan

Image Credits: MCoE / Wikimedia Commons.

The new U.S. general leading the mission in Afghanistan gave a surprisingly candid interview this week on the situation in-country.

In his first interview since taking command of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in September, Army Gen. Austin Miller’s thoughts seem to mirror the pessimism felt by the American people as the war in Afghanistan treads past the 17-year mark.

“This is not going to be won militarily,” Miller told NBC News in an exclusive interview. “This is going to a political solution.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Targets Venezuela's Gold Exports

Trump Targets Venezuela’s Gold Exports

World at War
Comments
Nearly Half of Afghanistan Under Terrorist Control as US Pours Billions Into Country

Nearly Half of Afghanistan Under Terrorist Control as US Pours Billions Into Country

World at War
Comments

Pompeo, Mattis Urge Yemen Ceasefire

World at War
Comments

US-Backed Force Suspends Attacks Against Islamic State After Turkish Strikes

World at War
Comments

Saudi Coup “Imminent” as Prince Returns From Exile

World at War
Comments

Comments