Top US General Exposes Deep State Coup Against the President

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley made an unusual public announcement last week that the U.S. military would not settle any election dispute, in effect rejecting the Democrats’ calls to unseat President Trump with a Deep State coup.

Alex Jones breaks down the Pentagon’s rebuke of the Democrats’ planned election coup of President Trump as their polling slides due to the nationwide Antifa violence.

