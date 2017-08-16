Top US general urges China to pressure North Korea

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The top U.S. military officer is urging Chinese officials to pressure North Korea, warning that the United States is prepared to take military action if diplomatic and economic means do not work.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford met with his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Fang Fenghui, on Tuesday in Beijing, where the two signed an agreement on improving communication between the American and Chinese militaries. But the two also discussed the tensions on the Korean peninsula.

“In the interest of regional stability, he said the U.S. views with growing urgency the need for China to increase pressure on the North Korean regime,” spokesman Capt. Darryn James said in a statement Wednesday about the meeting.

“Should preferred diplomatic and economic peaceful options fail, Gen. Dunford reiterated America’s resolve to use the full range of military capabilities to defend our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan, as well as the U.S. homeland,” James added.

