Top US security official targeted in Cuba Embassy covert attacks: report

Image Credits: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini (REUTERS).

The top security official at the U.S. Embassy in Havana was among those targeted by “sonic attacks,” reported CBS News.

At least 21 Americans have been targeted in the mysterious attacks that can cause mild traumatic brain injury.

The embassy’s regional security officer, a member of the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security, was hit by the attacks, according to two sources familiar with the incidents. The regional security officer is in charge of overseeing safety and security of embassy personnel.

Last week, five Republican senators called on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to expel Cuban diplomats in Washington and consider closing the embassy.

