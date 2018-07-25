The left after every mass shooting by a white guy; “This is terrorism! Not ‘mental illness’!”
Muslim son of Pakistani migrants shoots up Christian area of Toronto having visited ISIS websites. ISIS claims responsibility.
The left: MENTAL ILLNESS!
