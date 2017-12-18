The Israeli authorities announced a decision to close the border with the Gaza Strip for security reasons on 14 December.
The decision will affect two border crossings.

“In connection with security incidents and the analysis of the operational situation, the Kerem Shalom commodity border crossing Erez pedestrian border crossing will be closed.”

It is worthy of note that prior to the decision, the Israeli army shot down two Palestinian missiles that were fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated earlier that European Union leaders would follow Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish State.

