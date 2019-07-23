"Total Anarchy": De Blasio Blasted Over Videos Showing NYPD Cops Doused With Water

Mayor Bill de Blasio is facing heat over videos that show NYPD officers getting doused with water, with outraged cops blaming de Blasio for being soft on crime.

Video footage of what appears to be a new trend emerged which shows brazen young black men in Harlem and Brooklyn throwing water over cops, including during an arrest.

The officers in the clips don’t attempt to arrest the perpetrators.

Sources within the NYPD said the footage was evidence of wider anarchy taking hold across the city.

“Everybody’s outraged,” an NYPD source said. “It’s disgusting, embarrassing. There’s lawlessness around here now.”

Police Chief Terence Monahan called the footage “reprehensible,” while another officer blamed the incidents on the NYPD’s “hands-off approach to these guys” that de Blasio has encouraged.

“Who does that in their right frame of mind? People who believe there’s no consequences,” the anonymous officer said. “It’s total anarchy. This is very sad.”

Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association head Pat Lynch blamed “anti-police rhetoric” for creating a culture totally lacking in respect.

“As police officers, we need to draw a line,” said Lynch. “In situations like this, we need to take action to protect ourselves and the public. The politicians may not care about the dangerous levels of chaos in our neighborhoods, but police officers and decent New Yorkers should not be forced to suffer.”

Mayor de Blasio is yet to comment on the footage.

