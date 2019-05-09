Total BS: MLB Team Bans Fan For Life After Flashing "White Power" Hand Sign

A fan of the Chicago Cubs has been banned from Wrigley Field for life after television cameras caught him making the OK hand gesture, which has been labeled a white supremacist sign by gullible leftists.

Am I seeing things or is this jack wagon behind Glanville flashing the white supremacy sign? @SarahSpain @BleacherNation pic.twitter.com/6p7d79vIVR — Chad Rehan (@ChadRehan) May 8, 2019

Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein said, “The incident last night is truly disgusting. It gave me shivers to watch that, to see that take place at Wrigley Field.”

The announcer in the video, former MLB outfielder Doug Glanville, supports the banning of the fan, saying the decision “displayed sensitivity to how the implications of this would affect me as a person of color.”

However, even the Washington Post has been forced to admit the origins of the symbol as a “white power” sign was a total fabrication by 4chan pranksters:

“The ‘okay’ hand gesture as a symbol of white intolerance apparently started as a joke by trolls on the 4chan message board in early 2017, as The Washington Post’s Eli Rosenberg and Abby Ohlheiser reported. The idea, according to message boards uncovered by BuzzFeed News, was to trigger liberals and trick the media by pretending the widely used hand signal had a secret racist meaning.”

The PC police at the Anti-Defamation League also admit the sign is not a symbol of white power and that the hoax was created by 4chan.

See the post that started it all:

Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the left’s manufactured outrage directed at the hand symbol in the video below.