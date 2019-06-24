Total Evidence of Google Election Meddling in 2020 -- Trump Must Act NOW!

The latest bombshell expose by Project Veritas showing Google’s extensive efforts to meddle in the 2020 presidential election is just another piece of devastating evidence against Big Tech’s war against conservatives, free speech, and America itself.

The latest revelations of Big Tech’s censorship and algorithm war against conservatives were released by Project Veritas on Monday, showing hidden cam footage of a Google executive and internal documents provided by a Google whistleblower detailing just how they plan to make sure nobody like Donald Trump is ever elected again.

But Infowars has extensively documented evidence of Big Tech’s illegal censorship activities for years, which culminated in August 2018 when dozens of tech companies banned Alex Jones and Infowars from their platforms under the guise of fighting “hate speech.”

– In 2017, Google instructed contractors to de-list Infowars from its search engines in the name of combating “fake news.”

– Then in 2018, Facebook introduced a new shadow-banning algorithm that choked off traffic to many conservative websites, including The Gateway Pundit and Breitbart News.

– Twitter was also found to be regularly shadow-banning conservative voices, according to undercover video by Project Veritas.

– In July 2018, Twitter began shadow-banning Republican Congressmen and officials until they received blowback.

– By September 2018, with the all-out censorship campaign against Infowars well underway, leaked video from a Google conference recorded just after the 2016 election revealed that executives were shocked at Trump’s historic win, which they called a “blip” that had to be prevented from ever happening again.

– A month later, a leaked 85-page internal Google briefing called “The Good Censor” revealed that tech companies began criticizing free speech as a “breeding ground for conspiracy theories,” and that censorship would become a key tenet of Big Tech’s business practices.

– In the same month, Facebook and Twitter purged hundreds of smaller alternative media websites, including The Free Thought Project and Anti-Media.

– Facebook and Google also engaged in overt election meddling when they refused to carry campaign ads for conservative candidates during the 2018 midterm elections.

– In June 2019, YouTube – which is owned by Google – purged and demonetized several conservative channels after a left-wing Vox activist complained that commentator Steven Crowder was bullying him.

– Just days later, YouTube banned Project Veritas after a whistleblower revealed Pinterest’s anti-Christian bias.

President Trump must act fast to break up the Big Tech monopoly unless he wants to move back into Trump Tower and fade into obscurity after the 2020 election.

In a recent interview President Trump made clear his view on collusion between Big Tech and the Democrats as well as indicating he believes there is monopoly activity being committed by Big Tech.