Total Failure: Weak Turnout for Reported Front Runner Joe Biden

The corporate media has been caught strategically placing Biden supporters right in front of their broadcasting tent an hour before Thursday’s debate was scheduled to begin in Miami, Florida.

The small group of around 30 people inserted in the premier location is an attempt to inflate the hype surrounding the former VP’s presidential campaign.


Interestingly, there may have been a higher turnout of Democratic supporters outside the venue last night, given the “Climate Change” rally that occurred before the first debate which, except for Elizabeth Warren, didn’t include the Democratic front runners.

In fact, Trump supporters have dominated the energy outside the debates, having shown up once again for an impromptu Trump rally for the second night:

Watch Infowars.com’s exclusive break down of this development as well as coverage of the Dem debate below:


Related Articles

CNN Journalist Says No "Real Evidence" Big Tech is "Biased Against Conservatives"

CNN Journalist Says No “Real Evidence” Big Tech is “Biased Against Conservatives”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Young Turks Presenter Gets Angry With His Own 'Woke' Audience

Video: Young Turks Presenter Gets Angry With His Own ‘Woke’ Audience

U.S. News
Comments

Full Video: Clown World 2020 Debate Coverage

U.S. News
comments

Clown World: Democrat Claims Gun Confiscation Is Voluntary

U.S. News
comments

Trump Trolls MSNBC Over Embarrassing Technical Problems During Dem Debate

U.S. News
comments

Comments