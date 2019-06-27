Total Failure: Weak Turnout for Reported Front Runner Joe Biden

The corporate media has been caught strategically placing Biden supporters right in front of their broadcasting tent an hour before Thursday’s debate was scheduled to begin in Miami, Florida.

The small group of around 30 people inserted in the premier location is an attempt to inflate the hype surrounding the former VP’s presidential campaign.

Hour before the debates and as you can see the MSM has strategically placed Biden supporters right in front of media broadcasting tent. Only select few people allowed in this area. Group of maybe 30 people #DebateNight #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/8eR1yeHTW5 — Sav (@sav_says_) June 27, 2019



Interestingly, there may have been a higher turnout of Democratic supporters outside the venue last night, given the “Climate Change” rally that occurred before the first debate which, except for Elizabeth Warren, didn’t include the Democratic front runners.

In fact, Trump supporters have dominated the energy outside the debates, having shown up once again for an impromptu Trump rally for the second night:

Night 2 of the #DemDebate and again @realDonaldTrump supporters are in full force. Some have personal experience with authoritarian regimes (like Venezuela & Cuba) and don’t like Dem proposals for government control over every aspect of their lives. pic.twitter.com/RLnBRI2kAZ — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 27, 2019

Previously On Clown World Join Us LIVE now https://t.co/K4iWV44z9f pic.twitter.com/khHyluJ2LQ — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) June 28, 2019

