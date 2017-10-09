Alex talks about how California is the biggest state where HIV is provided via blood donations!


Related Articles

Latest Press Briefing From Las Vegas Police Department

Latest Press Briefing From Las Vegas Police Department

Special Reports
Comments
WEINSTEIN: Hurricane Harvey Exposes Sexually Transmitted Disease Known As Hollywood

WEINSTEIN: Hurricane Harvey Exposes Sexually Transmitted Disease Known As Hollywood

Special Reports
Comments

Gov’t Cover-Up Of Islamic/Leftist Connections

Special Reports
Comments

White House Source: Vegas Shooter Pledged Allegiance To ISIS

Special Reports
Comments

Contradictions In The Latest LVMPD Press Release On Vegas Massacre

Special Reports
Comments

Comments