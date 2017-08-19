6 Police Officers Shot in 3 US Cities Friday Night, Two Confirmed Dead

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

One policeman has died after six law enforcement officers were shot in three different U.S. cities on Friday night, their respective agencies have confirmed.

In central Florida, two officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were shot, according to police chief Jeffrey O’Dell.

Officer Matthew Baxter, a three-year veteran, died from his wound. The other officer, 10-year veteran Sgt. Sam Howard, remains in “grave critical condition and the prognosis does not look good,” O’Dell said at a press conference early Saturday morning.

At a later press conference, the police chief announced they had arrested suspect Everett Glenn Miller for premeditated first degree murder. Miller will be booked at Osceola County Jail in Kissimmee, which is located about 23 miles south of Orlando.

My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!#LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

