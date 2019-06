Owen has the crew search multiple MSM websites to check if they are reporting on Project Veritas’ bombshell undercover report about Google’s algorithm manipulation.

If It Wasn’t For Infowars, No One Would Cover Project Veritas

Infowars.com proves they are the tip of the spear in breaking news as the MSM ignores the story that would destroy their narrative about Big Tech’s intentions surrounding the 2020 election.